Noeline Taurua leaving Sunshine Coast Lightning, to stay with Silver Ferns for Constellation Cup, 2020 Quad Series

Noeline Taurua has re-committed to the Silver Ferns, re-signing with Netball New Zealand for the next two international campaigns while also announcing she will leave Australian Super Netball side, the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Having led the Silver Ferns to this year's Netball World Cup title in England, Taurua's future was uncertain, her contract with Netball New Zealand up after the tournament.

But today Taurua announced she will leave the Lightning after the expiration of her contract with the Australian side, having achieved domestic success with the Sunshine Coast, winning two titles and on the verge of a third straight final series.

Netball New Zealand confirmed today that Taurua will remain with the Silver Ferns for October's Constellation Cup, and January's Northern Quad series in England.

"I've been fully committed to both the Silver Ferns Netball World Cup campaign and Sunshine Coast Lightning in the Australian Suncorp Super Netball competition," Taurua said.

"I want to help and support both organisations work through the next stage so they remain successful. I can't speak enough of the pride I feel for what we've achieved to date," she said.

"It has been an absolute privilege to coach the Silver Ferns and work with such a special group of people. I need to take the time to settle back home and contemplate where the next journey will take my family and I."

Taurua will decide her next move after January's Quad Series.

Source: 1 NEWS
