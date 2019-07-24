TODAY |

Noeline Taurua to coach Silver Ferns for Constellation Cup series but 'what happens next' remains uncertain

AAP
New Zealand netball coach Noeline Taurua has confirmed she will remain at the helm of the Silver Ferns for the Constellation Cup series against Australia in October.

But for now, her focus remains on claiming a third successive Super Netball crown - followed by a well-earned break.

Taurua was named as head coach of the Silver Ferns last August, just days after claiming back-to-back national league titles with the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

After missing out on the top job in previous years, Taurua answered the call following Janine Southby's resignation after New Zealand failed to medal at the Commonwealth Games.

In the space of 11 months, Taurua engineered a remarkable turnaround to guide her nation to a memorable 52-51 triumph over Australia in last month's World Cup final in England.

Speaking after the Lightning's nail-biting win over the Melbourne Vixens yesterday, Taurua confirmed she will remain in charge of the world champions for the annual test series against the Diamonds.

However, her involvement with the national team beyond that is still up in the air.

"I'm coaching to the end of this year and then working through...what happens next," Taurua said.

But Taurua has yet to enquire about the availability of her World Cup-winning players, including veterans Maria Folau, Laura Langman and Casey Kopua, for the rematch with their trans-Tasman rivals.

"To be honest, we've sort of kept our head down, bum up," Taurua said of her squad since their success in Liverpool.

"I know this sounds terrible but I haven't been in touch in that respect as to what people are doing.

"Some of the other players are in other teams and it's just not the right timing for me to go in there and ask those questions.

"It will all come out on the mix when it's ready but it's not going to be from me."

While her future with the national team has yet to determined, Taurua has clear plans once the Lightning's finals campaign has concluded.

"What I definitely know at this stage, and I can put my hand to my heart and say that I'm having a holiday at the end of (Super Netball).

"It's come to a time where I really do need to pull off because I've been running hard for about the last two years.

"From there, I'll get a better understanding of what I need to do next so that's definitely a commitment that I'm making."

