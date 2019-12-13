TODAY |

Noeline Taurua agrees to year-long extension as Silver Ferns coach

Source:  1 NEWS

Silver Ferns fans have been given an early Christmas present with master coach Noeline Taurua extending her role as the team’s head coach for another year.

The Silver Ferns sat down for a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS Sport while in Nelson for the Super Club competition. Source: 1 NEWS



The World Cup-winning coach has recommitted to the position until the end of February 2021, after returning home this year followingt hree years coaching in Australia.

“I want the emphasis to be on continuing momentum. It is a shift in thinking but it’s that challenge that I’m really excited about,” she said. 

“I’ve been looking forward to coming home and helping to develop the next steps for the Silver Ferns.”

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the extension was agreed after giving Taurua space to make the decision.

“It was really important that we gave Noeline the space to make that decision after the massive commitment she gave to netball in New Zealand over the past two years,” she said.

“We’re delighted to have secured her services. She is a world-class coach who is widely respected in this game - not just in this country but around the world.”

