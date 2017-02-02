 

Netball


'No way we're going into these games lightly' - Silver Ferns not giving up on Quad Series trophy

The Silver Ferns have arrived in Liverpool prepared to fight for the Quad Series trophy, following their seven-point loss to Australia in Durban earlier this week.

Samantha Sinclair stayed calm against Australia but it was the national anthem that caught her off guard.
With the Quad Series all but confirmed for Australia, the Ferns now have to pick themselves up as they prepare for a tough clash with England this morning.

Coach Janine Southby was adamant that her side must improve in order to adapt to the new format that the Quad Series will bring.

"We know that going forward, if this format stays, then we have to do something differently next year," Southby told 1NEWS.

Yet while the loss to Australia was a tough one for the Ferns to swallow, hope can be found through the emergence of young debutant Samantha Sinclair.

The mid courter showed steel beyond her years in place of New Zealand legend Laura Langman, earning praise from the experienced Anna Harrison.

"It's not the end of netball in New Zealand without Laura," Harrison said.

"Sam's in there straight away making a difference."

With the loss to Australia meaning that the Silver Ferns’ hopes of winning the Quad Series trophy all but gone, Harrison knows that her side's pride is at stake against their hosts.

"There's no way we're going into these games lightly. If anyone is, they shouldn't be here."

Silver Ferns

