Newly-formed Northern Stars to play premiership home games in South Auckland

New Zealand's newest netball franchise will play their ANZ Premiership matches out of Manukau's events centre.

The Northern Stars were announced in October as the country's sixth franchise, signing Silver Ferns star Kayla Cullen and former stalwart Leana de Bruin.

Other capped Silver Ferns include young gun Maia Wilson, Malia Paseka, Sulu Fitzpatrick and Courtney Tairi, while the side's import spot will be filled by Fijian shooter Afa Rusivakula.

Ex-Melbourne Vixens boss Julie Hoornweg will serve as coach.

They will play five of their six homes games in south Auckland, with the remaining Auckland derby fixture against the Northern Mystics to be played elsewhere.

Papakura will serve as the side's training base.

"Our intention in basing ourselves in south Auckland is to connect with the netball community in the area," Stars general manager Tim Hamilton said.

The ANZ Premiership, which begins in March, will be contested between the Stars, Mystics, Waikato BOP Magic, Central Pulse, Mainland Tactix and Southern Steel.