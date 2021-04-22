TODAY |

New Zealand's only male pro netball coach finally meets his team

Source:  1 NEWS

The Northern Mystics have welcomed assistant coach Rob Wright with open arms, after the Australian finally was able to cross the Tasman to join the team.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mystics assistant coach Rob Wright has only just met his players face to face. Source: 1 NEWS

Wright had been confined to a screen, physically stuck in Australia, but virtually he has been with the Mystics every step of the way since he joined them three months ago. He even coached their first round match via Zoom.

Mystics coach Helene Wilson said at times the WiFi failed during the game, adding another spanner in the works brought on by Covid.

"You just deal with it and get on with it," Wilson said.

Wright is known to get results, having coached the New South Wales Swifts to back-to-back finals.

"To actually be here is quite surreal," Wright told 1 NEWS.

"I can't wait to get on the court and start training.

"I love hard work, I'm not sure if they're going to love it, but we'll see how we go."

Mystics shooter Bailey Mes said she was pleased to have Wright on board.

"I'm excited, I think he's going to definitely put us through our paces."

Netball
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:27
Greyhound trainer cops four-month ban after one of her dogs found with meth in its system
2
Paul Gallen destroys Lucas 'Big Daddy' Browne in first round-round knockout win
3
Exclusive: Rowing NZ pull world champion boat from Olympics
4
Man U fans break into training ground to voice anger following Super League fiasco
5
Extra home matches for Blues, Hurricanes, Highlanders in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Auckland police didn't properly care for man who lay unresponsive in cell, watchdog finds

Woman needs surgery after knee 'sliced to bone' in ocean swim event

Man arrested over suspected Auckland stabbing that left another man seriously injured
02:15

Auckland Airport worker cleaned green zone Australia planes before testing positive for Covid-19