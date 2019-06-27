New Zealand men's team edge out Silver Ferns in historic first encounter between the two teams

The New Zealand men’s netball team has edged out the Silver Ferns 54-50 in the historic first meeting between the two teams at Auckland.

The men’s 2.18m goal shooter Junior Levi dominated the circle, finishing 48 shots from 52 attempts.

For the Silver Ferns, Ameliaranne Ekenasio shot brilliantly, finishing with 22 from 23 while Maria Folau had 12 from 16.

Bailey Mes and Te Paea Selby-Rickit came on for the Ferns later in the match, finishing 12 from 14 and four from 7 respectively.