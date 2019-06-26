New Zealand men's netball team thrash Fiji in international debut

The New Zealand national men’s side has made a successful international debut thrashing the Fiji Pearls 93-19 at Auckland’s Bruce Pulman Arena in the first ever mixed series.

The men’s side, renowned for their athleticism and physicality from opposed sessions with the Silver Ferns, shot 91 per cent compared with Fiji’s 68.

That physicality was on show early in the match when Fijian player Una Rauluni was forced from the court with a blood nose after being on the wrong end of an accidental elbow from New Zealand GD Daniel Rich.