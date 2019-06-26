TODAY |

New Zealand men's netball team thrash Fiji in international debut

1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

The New Zealand national men’s side has made a successful international debut thrashing the Fiji Pearls 93-19 at Auckland’s Bruce Pulman Arena in the first ever mixed series.

The men’s side, renowned for their athleticism and physicality from opposed sessions with the Silver Ferns, shot 91 per cent compared with Fiji’s 68.

That physicality was on show early in the match when Fijian player Una Rauluni was forced from the court with a blood nose after being on the wrong end of an accidental elbow from New Zealand GD Daniel Rich.

That athleticism was also on show from the men’s side, which had 29 intercepts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The New Zealand men’s side ran out big winners in their international debut. Source: SKY
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
ANZ distance themselves from Maria Folau's support for husband Israel
2
The New Zealand men’s side ran out big winners in their international debut.
New Zealand men's netball team thrash Fiji in international debut
3
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
4
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $1 million
5
Quilter International, Twickenham, London 24/11/2018 England vs Australia Australia's Israel Folau on his way to scoring a try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
'Forever grateful' - Israel Folau thanks supporters as funds raised nears $2 million
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
00:25

ANZ distance themselves from Maria Folau's support for husband Israel
07:54
A woman on the sidelines asked why young team from Tauranga’s Te Kura o Matapihi was speaking Māori, not English, on court.

Coach of netball team criticised for using te reo wants to help complainers understand 'love of the language'
00:25

'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
Maria Folau of the Mystics in action. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Mystics v Magic at The Trusts Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 July 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

'We will continue to support Maria' - Netball Australia take no action against Folau's backing of husband Israel