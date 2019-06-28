TODAY |

New Zealand men's netball side outclass ANZ Premiership All-Stars to book finals spot

New Zealand's men's netballers have continued their impressive form, coming away with a 59-44 victory over the ANZ Premiership All Stars in Takanini tonight.

Backing up after last night's win over the Silver Ferns, New Zealand's men again came storming out of the blocks, racing to an 18-10 lead after the first quarter.

The second spell would prove to be more one-way traffic, the New Zealand men holding their eight-point lead, going into halftime 30-22 ahead.

The New Zealand men's lead swelled in the third quarter, taking a 45-30 lead into the final spell, having scored 87 per cent of their 52 attempts. In comparison, the ANZ Premiership All-Stars could only land 73 per cent of their 41 efforts.

Shooter Junior Levi again proved too much for his opposition to handle, landing 47 of his 52 shots, backed up by Daniel Jeffries (nine from 11) and captain Matt Wetere's three from six.

For the All Stars, Aliyah Dunn led the way inside the shooting circle, hitting 26 from 32, while Ellie Bird (eight from nine) and Maia Wilson (five from eight) also chipped in with single figures.

Despite being outclassed at both ends of the court, the All-Stars can take heart from keeping the New Zealand men scoreless for the final three minutes, as the match threatened to turn into a one sided boil over.

The New Zealand men will now face the Silver Ferns again in tomorrow night's final, with the winner taking home the Cadbury Netball Series final.

The NZ men will play for the Cadbury Netball Series trophy after a 59-44 win. Source: SKY
