New Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio admits almost quitting in 2014

New Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio has revealed she almost walked away from netball altogether in 2014.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio. Source: Photosport

Ekenasio told Stuff she was considering moving on from the sport six years ago after finding herself stuck behind Jamaican star Romelda Aiken and Amy Wild at the Queensland Firebirds.

"I was going to stop playing netball and go travelling," Ekenasio told Stuff.

"That was the plan. I definitely needed a change and I wasn't sure if netball was for me anymore."

However, a contract offer from the Central Pulse changed everything.

"It all really changed the direction of my career. I'm pretty lucky I came over. It was a really big moment in my life."

That opportunity arose thanks to a friend of Ekenasio's contacting the Kiwi clubs to see if anyone was interested in taking her on and the Wellington-based franchise responded.

Soon after, Ekenasio debuted for the Silver Ferns in October 2014 but her international career still had plenty of twists in store.

The first came a year later when she missed out on selection for the 2015 World Cup, having struggled to stake her claim for a spot in the starting seven.

Then two years later, in June 2017, Ekenasio gave birth to her son Ocean. That experience gave her a new outlook on the game and she began to not sweat the small stuff when she returned to the court.

Fast forward another year and there was a new Silver Ferns coach in charge - Dame Noeline Taurua.

Dame Noeline selected Ekenasio for her first match in charge, which resulted in a loss to England in Auckland and Ekenasio's worst performance in the black dress - 10-from-18 as the starting goal attack before she was taken off in the second quarter.

Ekenasio didn't feature in the remainder of the 2018 Quad Series and was soon after dropped for the Constellation Cup against Australia, giving her plenty of time for self-reflection.

"I definitely remember that game in 2018 and that was a turning point for me. I remember never wanting to go back there again," Ekenasio told Stuff.

"I put my heart and soul out on the table and that really turned it around for me."

Dame Noeline recalled Ekenasio for last January's Northern Quad Series and she delivered when it mattered, building a dangerous chemistry at the shooting end alongside veteran Maria Folau.

That left to Ekenasio's inclusion at the World Cup and eventually her starring role in the Netball World Cup final where she shot 24-from-26, including New Zealand's final three goals to seal the 52-51 upset win over Australia.

Now, the 29-year-old's latest chapter has her captaining the Silver Ferns after being voted in by her teammates, management and Netball NZ officials. Shes two-from-two as the skipper thanks to wins over England and Jamaica at the Nations Cup in England.