Netball star Laura Langman opens up about her retirement from the Silver Ferns

Laura Langman is unapologetically real as she opens about her retirement from the Silver Ferns.

The mid-courter spent half her life around the national side, during which she earned the "legend" tag.

"I've been overwhelmed with the positivity and probably reinforces it was a good decision on my behalf," she told 1 NEWS from her base in Queensland.

Her call to retire from international netball was announced earlier this week but last night, the 34-year-old was straight back on the netball court.

She's currently captaining the Sunshine Coast Lightning in her third season with the side.

Langman's club contract comes to an end this year, so what's next for the Silver Ferns great?

"I've got no plans," she admits.

"I think when you've been on the circuit so long you turn into a bit of a robot and you want to have everything planned, and uh, I've got no plans."

Despite that, she does have one promise - she reckons she'll come back to New Zealand at some stage.

"New Zealand's always home," she says.

Once she does get home, you can guarantee Langman's talents will be in huge demand in some capacity.

At 163 tests, she's our most capped Silver Fern ever and is going down as our greatest, too.

However she's still humble.

"I don't quite think the accolades are accurate," Langman says.