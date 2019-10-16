TODAY |

Netball NZ planning to host entire four-Test Constellation Cup against Aussies next year

Netball New Zealand is planning on hosting all of the Constellation Cup games against the Australian Diamonds early next year.

The series between the arch-rivals normally takes place in October but the two national sports bodies postponed the annual event this year due to quarantine requirements and timing.

Netball New Zealand says it's waiting on the Government to give the green light for the Diamonds to travel to New Zealand.

The four-Test series is usually split between the two countries but the plan is for all four Tests to be played in New Zealand in early February. No locations have been decided.

The hope is that the two sides could battle for a second Constellation Cup series in October.

The Silver Ferns hosted the first international netball since Covid-19 disrupted the sport, against the third ranked England Roses, a month ago.

