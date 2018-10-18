TODAY |

Netball NZ gives fan free tickets after miracle recovery from life-threatening crash

A Silver Ferns fan that was struck by a car has made a miraculous recovery, and will be able to see her team compete once again.

Carol Davison was seriously injured while crossing the road in April, placed in an induced coma in Christchurch A&E.

But in a statement from New Zealand Police today, Ms Davison is said to have recovered, while Netball New Zealand have offered their support to aide in recovery.

"Netball New Zealand have offered two tickets for the Silver Ferns vs Australia game at Christchurch's Horncastle Arena in October," Senior Constable Craig Newman says.

"I'm really pleased with the support Carol's received.

"The fast response of emergency services during the accident, the attentive hospital staff who aided in her recovery, and Netball New Zealand's offer for tickets to a local game is phenomenal."

However, despite the recovery, Ms Davison's injuries have scuppered any plans to travel to the UK for this year's Netball World Cup.

"Due to her injuries, it's been recommended that she doesn't go ahead with her planned trip to the UK, supporting the Silver Ferns at the Netball World Cup."

