Netball NZ cancels domestic development league due to Covid-19 uncertainty

“I feel for the teams and management who have prepared for essentially two versions of the Beko Netball League, and will not get to compete this season,” she said.



“But as Auckland teams have ceased training at Alert Level 3 and at Alert Level 2 in Auckland with it now being groups of 10 for gatherings we felt it was the right call to cancel the league.



“We are extremely disappointed for all of those involved as we have seen over the past four years the impact the Beko Netball League has for those athletes, coaches and officials striving to take their game further.”



The league, which is in its fifth season and has proven an important pathway for performance for both players and coaches, was set to start on 29 August under a condensed schedule with six teams competing over three weekends.



