TODAY |

Netball New Zealand confident Noeline Taurua will stay involved with game in Aotearoa

1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

Netball New Zealand will pull out all the stops to secure the signature of Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua, says CEO Jennie Wyllie, following this week's World Cup win.

Having guided the Silver Ferns to their first World Cup since 2003, Taurua's future is somewhat up in the air. She's yet to re-commit with Netball New Zealand, and to return to the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia's Super Netball League.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon though, Wyllie made it clear that retaining Taurua in any capacity is her organisation's main objective.

"This is a conversation we've been having since day dot with her," Wyllie says.

"In the perfect world, we would have secured her at the outset of our contract negotiations last year.

"She's also been incredibly open and transparent with us that her priority was getting to [the] World Cup, and fulfilling her commitments with Sunshine Coast. I think we need to be respectful of that, and allow her to go back to Australia and do the job that she wants to do there, and when the time is right we will work out what that then looks like going forwards."

Taurua's job with the Lightning will also rule her out of the Ferns' next challenge, taking on Australia once again over four Tests in October, Wyllie explained.

"Their season will end mid-September I believe, and I think she's got contractual commitments there until October time.

"In the meantime, we still have a contract with Noeline that continues through our post-Netball World Cup period, so we're comfortable with that.

Wyllie though, remains confident of retaining Taurua, even if that's in a non-coaching role.

"She's already indicated that she won't let the Silver Ferns down.

"She's indicated that she'll be with us for a period of any handover or transition. But I believe that once she has an opportunity to reassess her options, she'll want to be involved in netball or some way, shape or form.

"Our intention is to be able to respect desire to reassess where she's at at the conclusion of her season in Australia."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The World Cup winning coach came off-contract after the World Cup win. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:10
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
2
Buddy McGirt threw in the towel to try and save Maxim Dadashev but it was too late.
Watch: Trainer’s heart-breaking plea to Russian boxer to stop bout, two days before death from brain injury
3
With the Olympics one year away, Liti is looking to add to his Commonwealth Games gold.
'The build-up has started' – weightlifter David Liti has eyes on Tokyo 2020
4
Eden Park offers guests chance to stay overnight at stadium with glamping domes
5
A composite image of Jacinda Ardern with the Silver Ferns.
Jacinda Ardern says Silver Ferns not getting World Cup prize money an inequity 'no matter what way you cut it'
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
04:41
Shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio said the result still feels surreal.

Silver Ferns arrive home with plans for sleep, family time and viewing of World Cup replay
01:49
The business says they’re looking at setting up a fund with other sponsors as a reward the Ferns’ World Cup win.

One of netball's major sponsors looking to set up prize fund for Silver Ferns
01:06

'Little old NZ doing some amazing things' - All Blacks eager to learn from Silver Ferns, Black Caps

04:19
The Prime Minister opened Parliament on a positive note today.

'This team is an inspiration' - politicians unite across the aisle to congratulate Silver Ferns and Black Caps' achievements