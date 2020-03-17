Netball fans can attend ANZ Premiership matches from Sunday

ANZ Premiership organisers have confirmed ticket sales for this year’s revamped season will go on sale to the public later this week, although fans have to wait two matches before getting to see one live.

Magic’s Whitney Souness takes a pass during the Southern Steel vs WBOP Magic in the ANZ Premiership. Source: Photosport

Netball NZ confirmed this afternoon tickets will go on sale this Wednesday but none will be available for Friday’s curtain-raiser between the Magic and Mysitcs or Saturday’s clash between the Steel and Tactix.

Those two contests will only be available for family, friends and sponsors to attend, meaning Sunday’s 5pm clash between the Stars and Pulse will be the first ANZ Premiership match that the general public can go along and see since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events and International Kate Agnew said limiting the first two nights to the team’s wider families and sponsors was a way of saying thank you for their support.



“It’s been an incredibly tough journey to get to this point and we want to acknowledge the effort and commitment it has taken to ensure the ANZ Premiership can resume,” she said.

Netball NZ said a grandstand will be erected at Auckland Netball Centre – the venue that will be hosting the first half of the 10-week competition – which will be capable of holding 500 fans.

Tickets for the games at Auckland Netball Centre will be available through the Auckland Netball Centre website with adult tickets priced at $25 and children at $15.

After that, games will revert to a home-and-away format from July 31.

Agnew said there was a genuine buzz of excitement knowing that the ANZ Premiership will be the first professional women’s sporting competition in the southern hemisphere to return to action in front of fans.

“Being the first professional women’s league in the southern hemisphere which has been able to restart their competition is a credit to the work behind the scenes from everyone from management to teams and officials to get the ANZ Premiership back on court,” she said.

“I know everyone can’t wait to see our top netballers in action and for the athletes themselves, to be playing in front of fans is a big plus for them.”