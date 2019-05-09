Mystics snap winless drought in ANZ Premiership with convincing win over Tactix

The Northern Mystics have ended a month-long winless drought in the ANZ Premiership by convincingly beating the Tactix 69-57 last night.

With playoffs out of reach for both sides, pride was on the line at the Trusts Arena.

The Tactix entered the game full of confidence after their shock win over the Northern Stars on Sunday but they were slowly brought back down to earth before the game blew wide open in the third quarter.

Teenage sensation Grace Nweke, who had another strong performance shooting 56-for-69, gave the Mystics a halftime lead after nailing a last second shot to make it 31-30.

But the Mystics fired on all cylinders in the third quarter, opening up a commanding 51-43 lead before cementing the win witha 7-1 run to start the final quarter.

The win - the Mystics' first since they beat the Tactix on April 7 at the Trusts as well - puts the Northern club within one point of their southern rivals in a race to avoid the wooden spoon and only two rounds left to play.