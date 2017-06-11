Mystics, Pulse keep playoff hopes alive as Steel outclass Magic in bruising encounter

Central Pulse have edged ahead in the national netball premiership race for a top-three finish with a 56-37 win over Mainland Tactix in Auckland this afternoon.

With two games remaining, the Pulse now sit second in the six-team competition, a scant point ahead of the third-placed Northern Mystics and two clear of the Magic in fourth.

The second and third-placed teams will play off in a preliminary final to see who travels to Invercargill to face the unbeaten Southern Steel in the grand final later this month.

The Pulse have stuttered into life after a recent slump, backing up last week's 62-45 win over the Magic with a dominant win against the Tactix.

The southerners, on a high after their first win of the season last week, were outplayed across four quarters by the Pulse.

The free-scoring Pulse led 14-8 after 15 minutes and 29-15 at halftime, their stifling zone defence slowing down the Tactix midcourt and setting up Katrina Grant and Phoenix Karaka for a steady stream of turnover ball.

Cathrine Tuivaiti, who sunk all 28 of her shots on goal, and Tiana Metuarau (28/34) kept the scoreboard ticking over, the Pulse leading 44-25 at the three-quarter mark before surviving a scrappy final 15 minutes to wrap up the win.

The Northern Mystics kept their play-off hopes alive with a 60-54 win over the Northern Stars in the second "Super Sunday" game.

Silver Ferns shooters Maria Tutaia and Bailey Mes set up the win, Tutaia at her long-range best in sinking 33 from 39, with Mes even more efficient in nailing 27 from 29.

Anna Harrison was outstanding for the Mystics, first at wing defence then at goal keep, snaring an endless stream of tips, deflections and intercepts.

The Steel underlined their dominance in overwhelming the Magic 78-59 in the first match of the day.