The Northern Mystics have beaten the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 47-40 as the ANZ Premiership returned in Auckland tonight.

Grace Nweke. Source: Photosport

Eighteen-year-old Grace Nweke starred for the Mystics, shooting 41 goals from 45 attempts, at a percentage of 91.

For the Magic, Kelsey McPhee shot 26 of 38.