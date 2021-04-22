Mystics' new assistant coach finally joins team after crossing the Tasman

The Northern Mystics have welcomed assistant coach Rob Wright with open arms, after the Australian finally was able to cross the Tasman to join the team.

Wright had been confined to a screen, physically stuck in Australia, but virtually he has been with the Mystics every step of the way since he joined them three months ago. He even coached their first round match via Zoom.

Mystics coach Helene Wilson said at times the WiFi failed during the game, adding another spanner in the works brought on by Covid.

"You just deal with it and get on with it," Wilson said.

Wright is known to get results, having coached the New South Wales Swifts to back-to-back finals.

"To actually be here is quite surreal," Wright told 1 NEWS.

"I can't wait to get on the court and start training.

"I love hard work, I'm not sure if they're going to love it, but we'll see how we go."

Mystics shooter Bailey Mes said she was pleased to have Wright on board.