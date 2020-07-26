TODAY |

Mystics miss chance to go second in ANZ Premiership with loss to Steel

The Northern Mystics have missed the chance to go second in the ANZ Premiership, slipping to a 47-41 loss to the Southern Steel at the Auckland Netball Centre.

Going into the match three points behind the Tactix, following their win over the Stars earlier tonight, the Mystics failed to make up ground on second place, as the Steel secured just their third win of the season.

Already without shooters Jennifer O'Connell and Georgia Heffernan, both out with season ending injuries, the Steel were reliant on Kalifa McCollin's 23 from 30 attempts, and Ellen Halpenny's ever reliant 15 from 20.

Kiana Pelasio chipped in with 9 from 13 to get the Steel over the line.

At the other end of the court, the Mystics were again reliant on teen sensation Grace Nweke (32 from 33), however the duo of Filda Vui (4 from 6) and Saviour Tui (5 from 6) couldn't match the Steel's shooters proficiency.

The win gives the steel some breathing room over the last placed Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, now four points clear of the bottom of the table, albeit having played one game more.

