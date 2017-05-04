Mystics hand Tactix seventh straight loss in ANZ premiership

The Mainland Tactix continue to languish in the national netball premiership, crashing to a seventh heavy loss from seven matches.

Anna Harrison of the Mystics high fives with teammate Brooke Watt. Source: Photosport

The Christchurch-based Tactix went down 71-47 to the Northern Mystics in Auckland, overwhelmed through the middle two quarters, which they lost 41-17.

They were otherwise competitive but again paid the price for inconsistency and a debilitating turnover count.

They also struggled to cope with the height and aggression of veteran Mystics defender Anna Harrison, who pulled off 14 intercepts and deflections before sitting out the final quarter.

Silver Ferns goal shoot Bailey Mes also sat out the last stanza after an influential game, shooting 45 of 51 shots.