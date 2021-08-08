Mystics claim first title after winning thriller against Tactix

The Northern Mystics have won the national netball premiership title for the first time.

They have beaten the Mainland Tactix 61-59 in an absorbing grand final in Auckland.

Young shooter Grace Nweke was ultimately the difference between the two sides.

The 19-year-old scored all but three of the Mystics' goals and only missed four of her 62 attempts.

The Tactix created eight more shots than the Mystics but weren't as accurate, shooting at under 80 per cent.

It is the second straight year the Tactix have finished runners-up.

The Northern Mystics celebrate winning the 2021 ANZ Premiership. Source: Photosport

Nweke was a perfect 15/15 in the first quarter to give the Mystics a 17-14 advantage.

Tactix defenders Karin Burger and Jane Watson picked up an intercept each to try and keep them in touch.

The Mystics extended their advantage to five goals at halftime with Nweke scoring a further 15 goals.

Silver Ferns goal attack Bailey Mes replaced Filda Vui midway through the second period when the Mystics led by two.

The Tactix had seven more shots in the quarter but only landed 14 of their 21 attempts.

The mainlanders made their move in the third quarter, outscoring the Mystics 18-13 to cut the deficit to two goals.

Erikana Pedersen made an impact at wing attack after replacing Samon Nathan at halftime.

The Mystics managed to keep the Tactix at bay in the final quarter and always led by at least two goals.