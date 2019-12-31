'My name's still Noels' - Dame Noeline Taurua coming to terms with new honour

Noeline Taurua has been made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, her incredible services to netball on both sides of the Tasman reflected in the New Year Honours.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After a playing career that saw her notch 34 Tests for the Silver Ferns, it's been as a coach where Dame Noeline has made her name, culminating in this year's Netball World Cup victory in Liverpool.

Away from Test netball, Dame Noeline has also achieved success with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic and the Southern Steel, before taking the Sunshine Coast Lightning to back-to-back titles in Australia's Super Netball League.

Full list of Kiwis who received New Year Honours

True to fashion, the ever humble Dame Noeline was somewhat reluctant to accept her honour, hesitant to even refer to herself by her new title.

"My name still remains Noels or Noeline, nothing's going to change," Dame Noeline told 1 NEWS.

The World Cup-winning coach eventually coming to terms with, and accepting her well-deserved accolade for many years' service to the game.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Initially I found it quite uncomfortable but knowing because there's a lot of people within our sport who have committed their life to netball, it's probably the acknowledgment of everybody else that made me more uncomfortable.

"But, as the time got on and I started to speak to people, especially my family, I actually ended up doing the full circle, and felt quite proud about being the first Dame in our family - but also what it represents, the honour of that.

"I'm really humbled about it."

Having just recommitted to the Silver Ferns, Dame Noeline is now concentrating on continuing to give back to the game that she loves.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Over the years, netball's really helped me. I've been involved with the sport for so long, the networks, the people, the growth I've had - not only in my career but also as a person.

"It's all because I've been involved in netball, right from being a player to head coach now. I think for me, it's definitely about giving back to a sport that's given me so much, and to people that I absolutely love."