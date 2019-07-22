TODAY |

MPs praise 'incredible' Silver Ferns coach after World Cup win

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Politics
Anna Whyte

Commitment, teamwork and family were critical in the World Cup win for the Silver Ferns - all pulled together by coach Noeline Taurua, Labour MP and former Silver Fern Louisa Wall says. 

Ms Wall played for the Silver Ferns from 1989 to 1992. She recalled the 1991 World Cup - the final against Australia, with New Zealand going down 53–52 to the trans-Tasman rivals. History repeated last night but swung the one-point final win in New Zealand's favour, taking out Australia 52-51. 

"The clashes we've had against Australia have been Titanic, epic, down to the wire," she told 1 NEWS, adding she was ecstatic about the win.  

Ms Wall credited the Silver Ferns' ability to vary the rhythm of the game, the players' ability to extend themselves and was "full of praise" for Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua. 

"Netball's gone through a tough time. She inherited a fractured group... When she took the reins 11-months-ago, she did so with one end goal in mind, to go over to the World Cup and bring the cup home for New Zealand," Ms Wall said. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Silver Ferns won their first world title since 2003 with a 52-51 win over Australia in the final. Source: SKY

She said Taurua's ability to create an "incredible" and supportive team had been central to the success last night. 

"This is a team built around a shared commitment and passion and a desire to be successful."

Pulling family into the team environment, playing against the mens teams back in New Zealand and positive reinforcement added to the tight-knit team that was produced, she said. 

The win could be the boost netball in New Zealand needed, Ms Wall said. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51. Source: SKY

"It is women who led netball.. we've been coaches, players, volunteers, we've seen an expansion of that to men and boys who love playing netball. It is time we acknowledged the value of netball to us as a county."

Ms Wall had just returned from representing New Zealand in the Parliamentary netball team, the Parly Ferns. The team, alongside National's Nikki Kaye brought home the gold medal in the inter-parliamentary tournament. 

National's recreation spokesperson Ms Kaye also praised coach Taurua for "outstanding leadership", saying the Silver Ferns played with "real grit and determination". 

Nikki Kaye.
Nikki Kaye. Source: 1 NEWS

"All New Zealanders should be proud of the Silver Ferns Netball World Cup win in Liverpool. I have no doubt they will receive a heroes welcome when they come home.

"The Silver Ferns faced challenges prior to the tournament but through perseverance, superb teamwork and great leadership they won the cup. This is also the first Netball World Cup win for New Zealand in 16 years, a great boost for netball in New Zealand."

The Labour MP spoke about the compensation other countries have given.
Louisa Wall. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51.
Silver Ferns win Netball World Cup after brilliant final against Australia
2
The team, flying back from Argentina, managed to catch the winning moment in transit.
All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup
3
Maria Folau against Malawi
Silver Ferns coach hails Maria Folau's mental strength amid husband Israel's controversy
4
Bowler Trent Boult goes back to his mark as umpire Kumar Dharmasena signals six runs off a Ben Stokes deflection (a boundary plus two runs) in the final moments of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo: Graham Morris (Tel: +44(0)7860 202920 Email: sales@cricketpix.com) 14/07/19
Cricket World Cup umpire admits error in final that gave England extra run, but says he'll 'never regret' it
5
Taurua won’t have much time to celebrate her World Cup win, as she is coaching her club side in Australia on Saturday.
World Cup-winning Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua cagey on Silver Ferns future – 'I don’t know what I’m going to do’
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
00:59
Rore’s tear were one of the images of the disastrous Games campaign, but now she’s a world champion.

Watch: Bubbly-drinking Katrina Rore and 1 NEWS’ Jenny-May Clarkson ‘sisters now’ after Commonwealth Games tears
00:27
The organisation’s annual congestion report has just been released.

Auckland traffic likely to be worse in coming years than Government has let on, AA warns
04:27
Taurua won’t have much time to celebrate her World Cup win, as she is coaching her club side in Australia on Saturday.

World Cup-winning Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua cagey on Silver Ferns future – 'I don’t know what I’m going to do’
00:12
The team, flying back from Argentina, managed to catch the winning moment in transit.

All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup