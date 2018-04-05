Michaela Sokolich-Beatson suffers cruel injury blow three weeks after return to court

The Silver Ferns have been hit with a heartbreaking injury days out from the Cadbury Netball Series with defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson ruled out due to a ruptured Achilles.

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson of New Zealand is congratulated by Maria Folau as she makes her Silver Ferns debut. Source: Photosport

The Silver Ferns announced Sokolich-Beatson's injury this morning after yesterday being named by Dame Noeline Taurua in the New Zealand A squad for this week's tournament.

"We are absolutely gutted for Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, who has been ruled out of the Cadbury Netball Series after rupturing her left Achilles tendon during training. Sending all our love to you Michaela," the team wrote on social media.

It's a cruel twist for Sokolich-Beatson who was only three weeks into her return to the court after rupturing her right Achilles 10 months ago.

Yesterday, she told 1 NEWS she was excited to be back.

"I would say after the injury, I spent a lot of the time working on my rehab - I never didn't do a day of rehab," Sokolich-Beatson told 1 NEWS yesterday prior to her latest injury.

"I would say it's made me very resilient, very strong-minded and also I let go of the little things now.

"I've been okay with the mental side of things."