Maria, Israel Folau expecting their first child - report

Former Silver Fern Maria Folau and husband - ex-Wallabies fullback Israel - are expecting their first child, according to a report from Australia's Daily Telegraph.

Maria and Israel Folau leave Federal Court on December 2, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia Source: Getty

Ms Folau, 33, is due to give birth later this year, the report says, having retired from the Silver Ferns in December last year.

The couple are currently living in France where Israel is playing for the Catalans Dragons in the UK Super League.

He returned to the 13-man code after his high profile sacking from Rugby Australia last year.