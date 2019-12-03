TODAY |

Maria, Israel Folau expecting their first child - report

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Silver Fern Maria Folau and husband - ex-Wallabies fullback Israel - are expecting their first child, according to a report from Australia's Daily Telegraph.

Maria and Israel Folau leave Federal Court on December 2, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia Source: Getty

Ms Folau, 33, is due to give birth later this year, the report says, having retired from the Silver Ferns in December last year.

The couple are currently living in France where Israel is playing for the Catalans Dragons in the UK Super League.

He returned to the 13-man code after his high profile sacking from Rugby Australia last year.

Maria Folau played 150 Tests for the Silver Ferns, winning the Netball World Cup in 2019 as well as Commonwealth Games gold medals in 2006 and 2010.

Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape flattens Aaron Cruden with massive bump off
2
Black Caps thrashed by Australia in Chappell-Hadlee series opener
3
Warren Gatland challenges pair of big calls by referee from Chiefs loss to Hurricanes
4
All Blacks greats butt heads over Joe Marler groin-grabbing incident
5
Lockie Ferguson isolated, tested for coronavirus after getting sore throat in Black Caps loss
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Decision to chase Silver Ferns spot over cricket paying off for Kate Heffernan
01:50

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson on mission to return to the Silver Ferns after cruel achilles injury

Silver Ferns to face Australia five times in a month later this year

Laura Langman hails Aussie domestic competition best in the world - 'It's done world netball absolute wonders'