TODAY |

Maria Folau's future with Silver Ferns to become clearer soon, says coach Taurua - 'She’s been quite busy'

Source:  1 NEWS

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua says Maria Folau’s future with the team will be clearer in the next few weeks after giving the star shooter space amid her husband Israel’s legal dispute with Rugby Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua says Folau’s future with the team will be clearer in the next few weeks. Source: 1 NEWS

“She’s been quite busy over the last couple of weeks in regards to what’s happening,” a laughing Taurua said after being asked about Maria Folau’s future.

Israel Folau settled with Rugby Australia earlier this month, meaning questions around Maria’s availability for the Ferns in January could be answered in the coming weeks.

“We are working with her but also quite respectful of what’s happening in her private life,” Taurua said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Silver Ferns sat down for a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS Sport while in Nelson for the Super Club competition. Source: 1 NEWS

“I’m very aware of what she needs to do in that respect and just sort of giving her that time.

“Over the next couple of weeks, if not sooner, we’ll be in a better position to know where she’s going to be for the Ferns and if she’s available for netball.”

The Ferns face England, Jamaica and South Africa in a quad series in the UK in January.

Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:38
Maria Folau's future with Silver Ferns to become clearer soon, says coach Taurua - 'She’s been quite busy'
2
Tim Southee leaves frozen Aussie batsman stumped after sublime swinging ball sends bails flying
3
LIVE: Black Caps add second wicket after relentless Wagner knocks over Australian centurion
4
'I gave my heart' - Scott Robertson tells 1 NEWS he has a 'few decisions to make' after missing out on All Blacks job
5
Labuschagne ton puts Australia in control despite two late strikes from Black Caps on first day
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
03:10

Male netball prodigy overcomes bullies to create Kiwi history
02:05

Australian netball legend linking up with Central Pulse ahead of ANZ Premiership title defence
01:46

Noeline Taurua reveals four-year vision for Silver Ferns despite contract ending after January tournament

Silver Ferns star Kelly Jury out to impress after shift to Central Pulse