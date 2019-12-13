Maria Folau's future with Silver Ferns to become clearer soon, says coach Taurua - 'She’s been quite busy'

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua says Maria Folau’s future with the team will be clearer in the next few weeks after giving the star shooter space amid her husband Israel’s legal dispute with Rugby Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“She’s been quite busy over the last couple of weeks in regards to what’s happening,” a laughing Taurua said after being asked about Maria Folau’s future.

Israel Folau settled with Rugby Australia earlier this month, meaning questions around Maria’s availability for the Ferns in January could be answered in the coming weeks.

“We are working with her but also quite respectful of what’s happening in her private life,” Taurua said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“I’m very aware of what she needs to do in that respect and just sort of giving her that time.

“Over the next couple of weeks, if not sooner, we’ll be in a better position to know where she’s going to be for the Ferns and if she’s available for netball.”