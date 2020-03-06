Maria Folau's former Aussie netball club fined $100,000 for large salary cap breach

The Adelaide Thunderbirds have been fined $100,000 for breaching the player salary cap last season.

The Thunderbirds were almost $23,000 above the total player payments cap in the 2019 season, an investigation has found.

The club must pay an immediate fine of $10,000 with the $90,000 remaining sanction suspended for the next three years, Super Netball hierarchy say.

The Thunderbirds' chief executive Bronwyn Klei self-reported the breach to netball authorities in November last year.

The breaches related to player contracts signed before Klei took over the role in February last year from Ben Scales, who quit after six years in the job.

The breach was investigated as part of the league's annual compliance review, which found payments and vehicles were provided above approved player contracts to a sum of $22,698.

Super Netball chief executive officer Chris Symington said the Thunderbirds would again be audited at the end of the looming 2020 season.

"The rules that govern our game are the backbone of a fair and equitable competition," Symington said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Adelaide Thunderbirds have rightfully been fined in this instance and they also have been put on notice that further fines will apply if issues arise in the future.