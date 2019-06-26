Maria Folau looks sharp as Silver Ferns down Premiership All Stars team

The Silver Ferns have downed an ANZ Premiership All Stars team 61-45 in the Cadbury Netball Series at Bruce Pulman Arena in Auckland.

Maria Folau put aside the ongoing legal dramas surrounding her and her husband Israel over his homophobic comments to make 21 shots of 24 attempts.

Coach Noeline Taurua had her strongest team out on court for most of the first half.

She then resorted to more experimental sides in the second half just over a fortnight out from their opening World Cup game against Malawi, who beat New Zealand at last year's Commonwealth Games.

Folau started at goalshoot and combined well with GA Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who finished with 21 goals from 26 attempts.