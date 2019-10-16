TODAY |

Maria Folau fights back tears in potential last Test on home soil

Maria Folau couldn't hide her emotions, tearing up during the national anthems of the Silver Ferns' 48-42 defeat to Australia in Auckland.

Her playing future in doubt after turning down a contract with the Adelaide Thunderbirds earlier this week, tonight's Test could have been the 32-year old's last on home soil.

The legendary shooter played her 148th Test for the Silver Ferns tonight, easily one of the greatest to have worn the black dress, winning two Commonwealth Games gold medals in 2006 and 2010, as well as this year's Netball World Cup in England.

The defeat leaves the four match series level at 1-1, with both sides now heading to Australia for the third and fourth games in Sydney and Perth respectively.

The Silver Ferns shooter's future is in doubt after turning down a contract in Australia.
