Male netball prodigy overcomes bullies to create Kiwi history

Pace, co-ordination and instinct are the skills you need to be a good netball player. Vyktah Tamihana has all of these and more.

At just 12, Victor Tamihana was playing in the Wellington U23 men’s netball team and now he's stepped it up again. Source: Seven Sharp

Starting out in netball at the age of six after watching his mum, 12-year-old Tamihana has turned the sport into his passion.

Despite his age, Tamihana will make history next year, named in New Zealand's under-20s men's side for the 2020 World Championships.

Mum Jax Ropiha says her son has an insatiable appetite for the game.

"It's been a passion of his and he's made it a passion and he spends all of his spare time with a netball," she said.

"In the shed, in the car, and just watching and studying the Silver Fern, anything you need to know about netball he knows."

Tamihana's journey hasn't been without struggle though, having dealt with bullies right through his time in the sport he loves.

"All through primary, intermediate and now college," he told Seven Sharp.

"It's challenging sometimes, but just another thing in life."

