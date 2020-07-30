TODAY |

Mainland Tactix secure first Premiership grand final spot

Source:  1 NEWS

The Mainland Tactix will fight for their first ever Premiership title after beating the Central Pulse.

The Tactix celebrate victory over the Stars in Christchurch Source: Photosport

The Tactix overwhelmed the defending champions last night in Wellington, winning 39-32 to secure second spot and a place in the grand final.

The defeat is just the Pulse's second of the season and is a major scalp for the Tactix ahead of the final.

The Canterbury side have played 13 of their 14 games this season on the road due to the coronavirus-affected schedule.

Ellie Bird was in ominous form for the southerners sinking 32 of her 38 shots.

Her teammate, goal keeper Temalisi Fakahokotau was the MVP.

The Pulse were without stars Maddy Gordon (ankle injury) and Ameliaranne Ekenasio (illness).

The Wellington based side had already secured their place in the final and will face the Tactix in the competition's decider on August 23.

With the finalists now confirmed, the Mystics and Northern Stars are locked in to play for third and fourth.

While the play off for fifth and sixth, will be between the Steel and Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

Netball
