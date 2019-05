The Mainland Tactix overcame the Bay of Plenty-Waikato Magic 60-48 in their Premiership match at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch today.

Magic's veteran defender Casey Kopua played poorly in her final match for the Bay of Plenty-Waikato side.

The Tactix shot out to 14-10 lead over the Magic after the first quarter and went into halftime with a 31-10 lead.