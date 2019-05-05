TODAY |

Mainland Tactix edge out Stars in tight ANZ Premiership clash

1 NEWS
More From
Netball

The Mainland Tactix have secured their third win of the 2019 Premiership, edging out rivals the Northern Stars 53-48 tonight at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill.

The Tactix trailed the Stars 13-12 after the first quarter, before putting their foot down in the second quarter to lead at halftime 26-21.

Ellie Bird was instrumental in the shooting circle for the Tactix, shooting at 89 per cent for night as she hit 47 from 53 attempts at goal.

The Tactix take on bottom of the table Northern Mystics next on Wednesday at Trusts Arena in Auckland.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Tactix defeated the Stars 53-48 at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill. Source: SKY
    More From
    Netball
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:33
    Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
    Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle
    2
    The Highlanders fullback could've played his last match for the Otago franchise after suffering a hamstring strain.
    Aaron Smith backs injured Highlanders teammate Ben Smith to return sooner than 6-8 weeks
    3
    Peter Breen is the creator of Rugby Bricks which has over 79,000 followers on Instagram.
    Former Otago player's online coaching platform gains popularity with help from All Blacks stars
    4
    An injured Ben Smith of the Highlanders is observed during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 4 May 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz
    Ben Smith may've played his last game for Highlanders with injury side-lining him for 6-8 weeks
    5
    The golf star was awarded with a Medal of Freedom after his Masters victory.
    'A global symbol of American excellence' – Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom
    MORE FROM
    Netball
    MORE
    Ameliaranne Ekenasio sits injured on the court against the Mystics

    Pulse survive Ekenasio injury scare to claim victory over Mystics
    Aliyah Dunn of the Pulse looks to take a shot during the ANZ Premiership match between the Southern Steel and the Central Pulse, held at the Edgar Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand. 10 April 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz

    Pulse dismantle Steel thanks to Aliyah Dunn's perfect shooting performance, remain unbeaten in ANZ Premiership
    Kelly Jury clashes with Temepara Bailey

    Magic upstage Stars to take ANZ Premiership victory
    1 NEWS

    Teen prodigy leads Mystics' comeback against Magic for first win of ANZ Premiership