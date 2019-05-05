Mainland Tactix edge out Stars in tight ANZ Premiership clash

The Mainland Tactix have secured their third win of the 2019 Premiership, edging out rivals the Northern Stars 53-48 tonight at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill.

The Tactix trailed the Stars 13-12 after the first quarter, before putting their foot down in the second quarter to lead at halftime 26-21.

Ellie Bird was instrumental in the shooting circle for the Tactix, shooting at 89 per cent for night as she hit 47 from 53 attempts at goal.