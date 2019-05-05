Mainland Tactix edge out Stars in tight ANZ Premiership clash

The Mainland Tactix have secured their third win of the 2019 Premiership, edging out rivals the Northern Stars 53-48 tonight at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill.
The Tactix trailed the Stars 13-12 after the first quarter, before putting their foot down in the second quarter to lead at halftime 26-21.
Ellie Bird was instrumental in the shooting circle for the Tactix, shooting at 89 per cent for night as she hit 47 from 53 attempts at goal.
The Tactix take on bottom of the table Northern Mystics next on Wednesday at Trusts Arena in Auckland.