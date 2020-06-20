Mainland Tactix down Southern Steel in ANZ Premiership

The Selby-Rickitt sisters have gone head to head tonight in a southern netball battle won by the Tactix in Auckland.

Tactix vs Steel. Source: Photosport

Mainland Tactix shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickitt quickly on the board against her old side, the southern steel.

The bottom sides were locked up 20-all at half-time and the Tactix then pulled away in the third quarter, winning 43-36 to get off the bottom of the table.