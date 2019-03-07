Maia Wilson's stellar shooting performance guides Stars to big win over Tactix

Superb shooting from Maia Wilson has helped the Northern Stars pick up a big win over the Mainland Tactix.

Wilson slotted 51 of her 55 attempts in last night's 65-46 win in Auckland, giving her side their second win of the season to sit third on the ANZ Premiership ladder on even points with the Central Pulse.

The game started promisingly for the Tactix with the scores locked at 10-10 early on but the home side finished the first quarter strong with some superb ball control to take a 16-11 lead.

The lead only grew from there, with the Stars pushing out to a 33-24 lead at halftime and extending it by one to 46-36 by the end of the third quarter.