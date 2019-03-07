TODAY |

Maia Wilson's stellar shooting performance guides Stars to big win over Tactix

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
Auckland

Superb shooting from Maia Wilson has helped the Northern Stars pick up a big win over the Mainland Tactix.

Wilson slotted 51 of her 55 attempts in last night's 65-46 win in Auckland, giving her side their second win of the season to sit third on the ANZ Premiership ladder on even points with the Central Pulse.

The game started promisingly for the Tactix with the scores locked at 10-10 early on but the home side finished the first quarter strong with some superb ball control to take a 16-11 lead.

The lead only grew from there, with the Stars pushing out to a 33-24 lead at halftime and extending it by one to 46-36 by the end of the third quarter.

The Tactix don't have much time to mull over the defeat as they make a trip to Palmerston North for a Sunday clash with the Pulse, while the Stars have a week to prepare for an Auckland derby against the Northern Mystics.

Northern Stars Goal shoot Maia Wilson in action during the match. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Stars v Tactix at Pulman Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 06 March 2018 Photo: Brett Phibbs/www.photosport.nz
Northern Stars Goal shoot Maia Wilson in action. Source: Photosport
Topics
Netball
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The Kiwi athletes were made to feel at home on arrival.
Watch: Kiwi Special Olympics team welcomed to Abu Dhabi with stirring haka
2
Black Caps bowler Trent Boult presented the players with their caps in Wellington.
First Māori schoolboys cricket team unveiled
3
The 33-year-old told 1 NEWS he has switched his focus from cycling to rowing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Two-time Olympic rowing champion Hamish Bond returning to the water after cycling stint
4
The Big Kiwi was labelled a "tough guy" and he certainly showed it against the Timberwolves.
Watch: Stephen Adams plays on despite having blood-soaked tissue shoved up his nose - 'He's a tough guy'
5
The New Zealand captain will join Japanese club Toyota after the tournament.
Japan-bound Kieran Read admits daughter wanted him to play in France - 'She's a bit of a fashionista'
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
00:56
Chris Evans was at work at a packaging firm opposite the car wreckers in Manurewa when the fire broke out.

'A big fireball' and 'gas cylinders exploding' as blaze erupts at Auckland car wreckers yard
Mr Chance, 43, has not been seen for more than a week.

Missing Auckland man Denver Chance's car last seen in Waihi, police reveal
00:30
A very tall plume of smoke can be seen rising from the area.

Firefighters contain large South Auckland blaze, but traffic still snarled

Auckland cop to blame for pregnant driver's injury after deploying road spikes - watchdog