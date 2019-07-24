Maia Wilson, Sokolich-Beatson return for Silver Ferns' Constellation Cup

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua has included two new faces in her World Cup- winning side to face Australia in next month's Constellation Cup.



Defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson comes in for Silver Ferns legend Casey Kopua, who announced her retirement after the World Cup in the UK in July.



Shooter Maia Wilson is also named for the four-game series which starts at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on October 13.



Taurua said selection of the World Cup players, who beat Australia in the final, plus Sokolich-Beatson and Wilson was reward for their work and commitment over the past 12 months.

But there was still work to do to end the Diamonds' six-year domination of the Constellation Cup.



"We cannot afford to rest on our laurels and think one cup is enough," Taurua said.



"The Trans-Tasman battle is arguably one of the fiercest netball rivalries ever.



"The Constellation Cup now has an added sting to it considering our last encounter at the Worlds."



Former Adelaide Thunderbirds head coach Jane Woodlands-Thompson, who is Collingwood's general manager of women's sport, is joining the NZ camp for the series.



Woodlands-Thompson will replace Deb Fuller, who is taking some time off, and will join Yvonne Willering as the assistant coaches.



Taurua said she was looking forward to working with both coaches as they aim to get the best out of the athletes at the end of a demanding season.



"Yvonne and Jane are master coaches. They will bring fresh ideas, challenge our thinking, strengthen our current strategies and help us to continue to grow our game," Taurua said.



The Constellation Cup moves to Spark Arena in Auckland on October 16 before heading to Sydney and Perth.

