Maia Wilson ready for Aussie Test - 'It's a great opportunity for me to show what I've got'

Silver Ferns' shooter Maia Wilson has come a long way since she last met Australia in October 2018.

Maia Wilson against the Steel Source: Photosport

By Bridget Tunnicliffe for rnz.co.nz

Wilson has had mere minutes against the Diamonds over her stop-start international career.

First named as a squad member in 2016, Wilson spent a lot of time on the sidelines but she will be front and centre during this week's Constellation Cup.

"I think I've had a few five minute stints maybe once or twice against Australia but nothing more than that so I'm really excited to be able to test myself against some of the world's best," Wilson said.

Wilson's form skyrocketed in 2020, where she became the Silver Fern's first choice goal shoot but she knows she hasn't been tested against the best.

That will end tonight when the Silver Ferns begin the first of four Tests in the Constellation Cup series, being held in Christchurch.

"At Nations Cup I was able to test myself against the likes of Jamaica and England, coming up against world class netballers but the one that I haven't really had solid minutes against is the Aussie Diamonds. So to get that opportunity still fighting for that bib; we've got four amazing shooters so looking forward to getting some game time and testing myself against the Diamonds."

The Australians are known for their physicality and Wilson will get plenty of attention from goal keeps Courtney Bruce and Sarah Klau but the 23-year-old is looking forward to it.

"I have come up against Courtney Bruce in the five minutes that I last had I think, last Constellation Cup, maybe two year's ago. She's definitely a world class defender I'm really excited to get up against her. It's going to be very physical I love physicality, that's part of my game.

"So it's a great opportunity for me to show what I've got. I know I've come a long way since that young netballer in 2018 so the opportunity is mine it's whether I take it on with two hands but very excited to show what I've got up against the world number ones."

Silver Ferns' coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was looking forward to seeing how Wilson went in the series.

"That's going to be a sweeter if I'm going to be honest. She has been quite stable and starting to form a great combination with her and Ameliaranne and she's been consistent in her performances so this is a good test for her. She's ready to take Courtney Bruce on and really looking forward to what that match up is going to be out there in real time. I can't wait to see that combination out there."

Wilson knows what it's like to warm the bench but she's relishing being in the thick of things.

"I guess fitness may have potentially been a reason I was on the sideline, we had the likes of Maria Folau as well ...but to finally be in a really good place in terms of my body gives me confidence ."

Given how hard Wilson has worked to get into the Silver Ferns' starting seven, she's determined to keep a tight grip on it.

Bailey Mes has returned to the side and it should only be a matter of time before Grace Nweke, who has huge potential, will get her opportunity in the Silver Ferns.

"I know it's easy to get the first call-up but the hard thing is to stay there so yes I've been fortunate in the last 12 months that I've been able to take that goal shoot bib, knowing that we have the likes of Bailey Mes, who's back which is awesome, there's more competition. But I'm really wanting to take that opportunity to be that solid goal shoot start, not just for now but for long term."

Wilson admits she there will be some nerves when she lines up against the Diamonds but she knows she's well equipped to deal with the challenge.