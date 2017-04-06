Magic suffer massive blow with Casey Kopua ruled out for rest of 2018 with foot injury

The Magic have lost captain and veteran Silver Fern Casey Kopua for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury.

Magics goal defender Casey Kopua. Source: Photosport

The former Silver Fern captain was a late withdrawal from last Wednesday's game against the Northern Stars after injuring her foot in the warm-up.



Kopua underwent an MRI on her foot following the game with results confirming a tear to the plantar fascia, a thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes, which requires approximately eight weeks to heal.

Magic Coach Margaret Forsyth said it was devastating news for the team.

"It is a blow for the team as Casey is such an integral member of the Magic team both on and off the court," she said.