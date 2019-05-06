Magic to rename home court in honour of retiring veteran Casey Kopua

The Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic will honour long serving veteran Casey Kopua on May 12, renaming the Claudelands Arena in Hamilton after her in the team’s final home game of the regular season.

Kopua, 33, has played 17 seasons for the Magic, with Sunday's game against the Northern Mystics marking her 186th game for the team.

Netball Waikato-Bay of Plenty's CEO Rohan West says Kopua deserves the tribute after her contribution to the Magic team over the years.

"There'd hardly be a better way to honour Casey. In a venue that witnessed some of her greatest individual and team performances, and in a city where the fans adore her, it seems a natural thing to do," said West.

"A number of teams and venues, both domestically and around the world, have done something similar when other sporting legends retire."

The 2019 Premiership season will be Kopua's last season with the Magic.