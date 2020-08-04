TODAY |

Magic break 10-game losing streak with tight win over Steel

Source:  1 NEWS

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic have ended a 10 game winless run in the ANZ Premiership, after victory over the Southern Steel.

The victory ends a 10-game winless streak for the Waikato-Bay of Plenty side. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Magic notched up their first win since round one in March, with a tight 37-36 win last night in Hamilton.

Coincidentally, the Magic’s only other previous victory this season was against the Steel.

“I’m so happy, words can’t describe,” said emotional Magic skipper Samantha Winders post match.

“Critical moments, we finally stepped up, didn’t feel the pressure, didn’t care how long it took, it’s so nice.”

The Magic have endured a tough year, which has included two draws and eight defeats.

The triumph cuts the gap to one point between the bottom placed Magic and the Steel, who are just ahead in fifth on 15 points.

The Steel next face the Northern Mystics on Friday.

A win for the Auckland side would see them leap ahead of the Mainland Tactix on the ladder into second.

Netball
