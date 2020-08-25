Maddy Gordon describes moment she found out she would become a Silver Fern

"Its probably been the best 48 hours of my life."

That's how Maddy Gordon described the two days in which she won the ANZ Premiership with the Central Pulse before selected in the Silver Ferns for the first time. .

The 20-year old says it was an emotional moment after learning of her selection in the squad.

"I got the call yesterday morning from Debbie [Fuller] telling me that I had made it. I obviously called mum and dad first and yeah I was just shaking obviously and had a bit of tears in my eyes, so yeah, it was unreal."

Reflecting on her season with the Pulse, Gordon says her consistency allowed her to become a regular feature in the starting seven despite a lack of experience in the wing attack position.

"Wing attack is kind of new to me as well, so I'm just happy with how I took on that role I guess, and kind of cemented that starting seven spot, but obviously not getting alot of court time last year and having quite a bit this year."