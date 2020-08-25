TODAY |

Maddy Gordon describes moment she found out she would become a Silver Fern

Source:  1 NEWS

"Its probably been the best 48 hours of my life."

The 20-year old Central Pulse star is the only uncapped player to be included in the 2020/21 Silver Ferns squad. Source: 1 NEWS

That's how Maddy Gordon described the two days in which she won the ANZ Premiership with the Central Pulse before selected in the Silver Ferns for the first time. . 

The 20-year old says it was an emotional moment after learning of her selection in the squad.

"I got the call yesterday morning from Debbie [Fuller] telling me that I had made it. I obviously called mum and dad first and yeah I was just shaking obviously and had a bit of tears in my eyes, so yeah, it was unreal."

Reflecting on her season with the Pulse, Gordon says her consistency allowed her to become a regular feature in the starting seven despite a lack of experience in the wing attack position.

"Wing attack is kind of new to me as well, so I'm just happy with how I took on that role I guess, and kind of cemented that starting seven spot, but obviously not getting alot of court time last year and having quite a bit this year."

"I think I had a pretty consistent season which I was happy with and I think I got better and more confident in myself each game."

Netball
Silver Ferns
