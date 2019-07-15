TODAY |

LIVE UPDATES: Silver Ferns vs Zimbabwe - Netball World Cup second stage

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Netball World Cup match between the Silver Ferns and Zimbabwe.

Silver Ferns 35 - 14 Zimbabwe

8 mins - NZ win a turnover in Zimbabwe's shooting circle and Folau nails the shot at the other end. 

4 mins - Mes has started well with the Ferns increasing the lead.

1st quarter - That's the end of the first quarter, NZ really turned up the heat late in that one to open up a double-digit lead. Folau has made 12 of 13 shots with Ekenasio making 9 of 11 though she's now off the court with Mes on.

14 mins - The lead is now out to eight goals as the Ferns' shooters show their class.

11 mins - The Ferns' extra class has seen them pull away to a four-goal lead.

8 mins - Still level here, both teams are playing well.

5 mins - Rore takes a great intercept and we're all tied up.

4 mins - Ekenasio levels it up and then gives the Fernbs the lead.

3 mins: Zimbabwe are off to a great start, jumping out to a two-goal lead before Folau pulls the Ferns back within a goal.

1 mins - Ekenasio gives the Ferns the early lead with two goals before Zimbabwe level it up.

7:58pm - The players are just about to take the court. Here is the starting side for the Ferns: GS: Maria Folau GA: Ameliaranne Ekenasio WA: Gina Crampton C: Laura Langman WD: Katrina Rore GD: Phoenix Karaka GK: Jane Watson

PREVIEW: 

The Silver Ferns' World Cup campaign continues tonight in the second stage against Zimbabwe. The Ferns will be chasing a fourth-straight win.

Having opened the tournament with wins over Malawi, Barbados and Singapore, coach Noeline Taurua may employ another experimental starting side as she looks to manage the loads of her stars.

Malawi's Joyce Mvula prepares to shoot against New Zealand during the Netball World Cup match at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England, Friday July 12, 2019. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Source: Associated Press
