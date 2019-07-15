LIVE UPDATES: Silver Ferns vs Zimbabwe - Netball World Cup second stage

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Netball World Cup match between the Silver Ferns and Zimbabwe.

Silver Ferns 35 - 14 Zimbabwe

8 mins - NZ win a turnover in Zimbabwe's shooting circle and Folau nails the shot at the other end.

4 mins - Mes has started well with the Ferns increasing the lead.

1st quarter - That's the end of the first quarter, NZ really turned up the heat late in that one to open up a double-digit lead. Folau has made 12 of 13 shots with Ekenasio making 9 of 11 though she's now off the court with Mes on.

14 mins - The lead is now out to eight goals as the Ferns' shooters show their class.

11 mins - The Ferns' extra class has seen them pull away to a four-goal lead.

8 mins - Still level here, both teams are playing well.

5 mins - Rore takes a great intercept and we're all tied up.

4 mins - Ekenasio levels it up and then gives the Fernbs the lead.

3 mins: Zimbabwe are off to a great start, jumping out to a two-goal lead before Folau pulls the Ferns back within a goal.

1 mins - Ekenasio gives the Ferns the early lead with two goals before Zimbabwe level it up.

7:58pm - The players are just about to take the court. Here is the starting side for the Ferns: GS: Maria Folau GA: Ameliaranne Ekenasio WA: Gina Crampton C: Laura Langman WD: Katrina Rore GD: Phoenix Karaka GK: Jane Watson

PREVIEW:

The Silver Ferns' World Cup campaign continues tonight in the second stage against Zimbabwe. The Ferns will be chasing a fourth-straight win.