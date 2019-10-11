LIVE: Silver Ferns vs Diamonds - Constellation Cup first Test

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of this afternoon's opening Constellation Cup clash between the world champion Silver Ferns and the Australian Diamonds in Christchurch.

Silver Ferns 39 - 44 Diamonds

Three quarter time: NZ can't narrow the margin with a late goal, the Ferns will need a big fourth to overcome the five-goal margin.

45 mins: Australia have run away with it here in the last five minutes.

40 mins: The Diamonds force a hold ball and take the lead.

38 mins: Still on serve to borrow a tennis term, who will make the first mistake? Or pull off the brilliant defensive play?

34 mins: The teams are now going goal-for-goal. The Ferns have the first centre pass.

32 mins: Australia have levelled it up here in the third.

Halftime: The Diamonds close to within a goal after a second quarter where the momentum swung several times. We'll be back after the break.

28 mins: Ekenasio nails a long shot.

26 mins: NZ force a hold ball with some more great defence.

20 mins: NZ open up a five-goal lead, the biggest of the game so far.

16 mins: Folau gets the first goal of the second quarter.

End of the first quarter: The Ferns have been on fire at both ends of the court, shootiung 13 from 14 and forcing some turnovers from the Diamonds with some superb defence. We'll be back after a short break.

12 mins: NZ's shooters are on fire. 11-9 lead now.

10 mins: NZ's defence is outstanding, forcing Australia into a turnover.

7 mins: NZ make three goals in a row to take the lead.

5 mins: The Ferns level it up after the Aussies fluff a centre pass.

4 mins: Langman with a spectacular play to keep the ball in that leads to a goal.

3 mins: Bassett misses a shot in a huge surprise.

2 mins: The Ferns get their first goal but then lose the ball in the game's first turnover.

1 mins: Hadley takes the centre pass for the Diamonds and it takes Australia just nine seconds to open the scoring.

4:18pm - And now it's time for the anthems.

4:15pm - The player introductions are underway now.

4:10pm - The players are just about to make their way on court in front of a sold out and raucous crowd.

3:58pm - We're moments away from teh opening centre pass. The starting sevens are below.

Silver Ferns - GS: Maria Folau, GA: Ameliaranne Ekenasio, WA: Shannon Saunders, C: Laura Langman, WD: Katrina Rore, GD: Phoenix Karaka, GK: Jane Watson

Diamonds - GS: Caitlin Bassett, GA: Gretel Tippett, WA: Liz Watson, C: Paige Hadley, WD: Ash Brazill, GD: Jo Weston, GK: Sarah Klau

Preview: There will surely be a little bit of an edge for the Silver Ferns, who know this series offers the Australians a chance to avenge their loss to New Zealand.