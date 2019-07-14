LIVE: Silver Ferns looking to stay unbeaten in Netball World Cup against Singapore

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Netball World Cup clash Silver Ferns against Singapore from Liverpool.

9:15pm: Q4 10 mins: NZ 80 Singapore 18

Singapore do record their highest ever score against NZ, with 18.

9:12pm: Q4 7 mins: NZ 76 Singapore 16

The Ferns take a 60 points lead in the last quarter.

9:06pm: Q4 1 min: NZ 63 Singapore 14

Back for the final quarter. Singapore on track for their best ever score against New Zealand, their current highest being 17. Langman back in at centre for the Ferns.

9:02pm: End of Q3: NZ 63 Singapore 14

End of the third quarter. Ferns starting to take their foot off the pedal.

8:58pm: Q3 13 mins: NZ 57 Singapore 13

It's easy to go on about the shooters, but Casey Kopua is proving to be a real colossus in defence for the Ferns tonight! Singapore really starting to play with some flair (as hard to believe as that might sound).

8:53pm: Q3 8 mins: NZ 51 Singapore 11

Ekenasio and Selby-Rickit combining well inside the shooting circle. NZ's lead now out to 40 points.

8:49pm: Q3 4 mins: NZ 45 Singapore 10

Singapore make a flying start to the third quarter, at the moment matching the Ferns goal for goal!

8:46pm: Q3 1 min: NZ 43 Singapore 8

Back on court for the second half. Ekenasio on at GA. Mes moves back to WA. Kopua comes in at GK.

8:34pm: HALFTIME: NZ 43 Singapore 8

That's the end of the second quarter, NZ take it 23-3.

8:31pm: Q2 12 mins: NZ 39 Singapore 7

NZ's lead passes 30 now. Folau lethal inside the circle. Bailey Mes looking good too after her role last night.

8:24pm: Q2 5 mins: NZ 26 Singapore 6

NZ's lead now out to 20 points.

8:19pm: Q2 1 min: NZ 21 Singapore 5

Back for the second quarter. Shannon Saunders on at centre. Bailey Mes in at GS, Phoenix Karaka at GD. Folau opens the scoring in the second.

8:15pm: End of Q1: NZ 20 Singapore 5

End of the first quarter. The Silver Ferns all over Singapore like a rash. The shooters in particular are in fine form, Selby-Rickit at 100 per cent.

The Ferns were at their best in the second quarter last night, let's see what they'll do here.

8:09pm: Q1 10 mins: NZ 13 Singapore 3

Singapore manage to score, but still trail by double figures towards the end of the first quarter.

8:05pm: Q1 6 mins: NZ 9 Singapore 0

NZ all over Singapore. Folau and Selby-Rickit completely dominant inside the shooting circle. Huge height advantage for the Kiwi attackers.

8:01pm: Q1 2 mins: NZ 2 Singapore 0

Langman and Selby-Rickit combine nicely before finding Folau, who opens the scoring. Selby-Rickit doubles the lead not long after.

8:00pm: Q1 1 min: NZ 0 Singapore 0

We're away! Laura Langman gets the match going in Liverpool.

7:55pm

Both teams out on court, we'll have the anthems before getting underway.

7:34pm

Well, no respite from Noeline Taurua - naming a strong starting seven for tonight's clash! Interesting to see Te Paea Selby-Rickit get the nod at GA over Ekenasio, she's been sharp in her limited opportunities so far.

GK: Jane Watson, GD: Karin Burger, GD: Katrina Rore, C: Laura Langman (c), WA: Gina Crampton, GA: Te Paea Selby-Rickit, GS: Maria Folau.

PREVIEW

With wins over Malawi and Barbados, the Ferns can go three from three tonight, taking on Singapore in their final group match.

Last night's victory over Barbados gave Noeline Taurua more of an idea as to her best side, with multiple combinations getting a run at different stages of the win.

The Silver Ferns have never lost to the Silver Ferns, with four wins from four - including a 117-9 victory back in 1974. The last time these two sides met, the Ferns came away winners 64-17, that match was in 1975.