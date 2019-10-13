LIVE: Silver Ferns looking to put one hand on Constellation Cup against Diamonds

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the second Constellation Cup Test between the Silver Ferns and Australia from Spark Arena, Auckland.

8:46pm: Q3 12 mins - NZ 28 AUS 35

Some brilliant defence from Burger sees the Ferns go down the other end, Folau bringing the scores back to within eight.

Mes replaces Akenasio, before Folau sinks another to bring it back to seven points!

8:43pm: Q3 9 mins - NZ 25 AUS 35

What an impact Courtney Bruce is having at the back for the Diamonds. Australia's lead reaches 10, but Souness and Folau combine to at least bring it back to single figures.

Bassett pushes it back to 10 at the other end.

8:41pm: Q3 7 mins - NZ 24 AUS 32

Australia's lead now nine, their defence really looking tight tonight. Folau brings it back to eight though.

8:38pm: Q3 4 mins - NZ 23 AUS 29

Australia's lead out to seven, but Ekenasio cuts it back to six. Still a huge lead to have to claw back from though.

Noeline Taurua yet to go to the bench.

8:35pm: Q3 1 min - NZ 21 AUS 27

We're away in the third quarter, the Ferns need to pull things back. Bassett opens the scoring.

8:22pm: Q2 15 mins - NZ 21 AUS 26

Langman working hard to link the midcourt with the attack, but Ekenasio misses a shot in the final minute.

Australia go up the other end, but Tippett can't hang on to a pass. Ekenasio misses again, Australia launch the ball long but run out of time.

8:18pm: Q2 12 mins - NZ 19 AUS 26

Australia's lead now seven as we near the end of the second quarter.

8:16pm: Q2 10 mins - NZ 18 AUS 22

Australia push their lead out to five, the biggest margin of the night. Folau cuts it back to four though.

8:13pm: Q2 7 mins - NZ 16 AUS 18

Australia threatening to pull away, but Folau does well to keep the Ferns in the contest.

NZ back to within two.

8:11pm: Q2 5 mins - NZ 14 AUS 17

Watson applying some real pressure to Bassett, unfortunately though, Tippett hasn't missed a shot tonight.

Ekenasio lands another shot.

8:09pm: Q2 4 mins - NZ 13 AUS 14

Ekenasio brings scores back to within one for the Ferns!

8:06pm: Q2 1 min - NZ 11 AUS 13

Langman gets things going in the second. Ekenasio with the first points.

8:02pm: Q1 15 mins - NZ 10 AUS 13

Tippett holds her nerve at one end, before Folau and Ekenasio hit back at the end of the first quarter. Tippett bags another to bring the first spell to an end.

8:00pm: Q1 13 mins - NZ 8 AUS 10

Folau brings the Ferns back to within two, quiet night so far for Ekenasio.

7:55pm: Q1 9 mins - NZ 4 AUS 8

Australia starting to pull away now, Bassett lands another to lead by four.

7:53pm: Q1 7 mins - NZ 3 AUS 5

Bruce is standing out so far, having missed the series opener in Christchurch. The Diamonds are solid at the back, the Silver Ferns sloppy with the ball.

Folau sinks a shot on the second attempt to cut Australia's lead.

7:51pm: Q1 4 mins - NZ 2 AUS 3

Burger climbs about Bassett and Tippett to win a turnover before Langman is fouled. Folau and Ekenasio interchange passes, and Bruce fouls Ekenasio.

Ekenasio makes her shot to level scores, before Australia hit straight back at the other end.

7:49pm: Q1 2 mins - NZ 1 AUS 1

Tippett opens the scoring for the night, but Folau hits right back with her first effort. Watson wins a turnover at the other end, Langman, Saunders and Ekenasio do well to move the ball up the court, before Saunders loses possession.

7:48pm: Q1 1 minute - NZ 0 AUS 0

We're away! Australia have first use of the ball.

7:43pm

Time for the national anthems, Australia first, New Zealand second.

7:39pm

The Diamonds are still the bookies' favourites, but that hasn't exactly helped them in the last couple of matches.

The Ferns meanwhile are going for their third straight win over Australia, something they've not done for 13 years.

7:30pm

Good evening! The first big of news is that Phoenix Karaka is out with concussion, seeing the Ferns put out the defensive duo of Karen Burger with Jane Watson at the back.

TEAMS:

NZ: GS: Maria Folau, GA: Ameliranne Ekenasio, WA: Shannon Saunders, C: Laura Langman, WD: Katrina Rore, GD: Karen Burger, GK: Jane Watson

AUS: GS: Caitlin Bassett, GA: Gretel Tippett, WA: Laura Scherian, C: Liz Watson, WD: Ashleigh Brazill, GD: Joanna Weston, GK: Courtney Bruce.

PREVIEW:

After a nail biting one goal win by the Ferns in Christchurch on Sunday, the Silver Ferns can take a huge step towards winning back the Constellation Cup, looking for an unassailable series lead tonight.

Standing in their way though, are an Australian side whose pride has been bruised, losing the series opener on top of a World Cup final defeat to their trans-Tasman rivals back in July.

Coach Noeline Taurua has indicated she won't relent in her team selection, planning to play her strongest side before the two return matches across the ditch next week.