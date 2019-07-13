LIVE: Silver Ferns look to keep up Netball World Cup momentum against Barbados

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Netball World Cup encounter between the Silver Ferns and Barbados, from Liverpool.

10:16pm: End of Q1: NZ 16 Barbados 9

Thomas misses with her final attempt of the first quarter. NZ lead at the interval.

10:14pm: Q1 14 mins: NZ 15 Barbados 8

Jane Watson, Casey Kopua and Katrina Rore proving hard to beat at the back for the Ferns, Ekenasio and Mes keeping the score ticking over.

10:08pm: Q1 8 mins: NZ 10 Barbados 5

Langman and Ekenasio are doing brilliantly in the attacking third for the Ferns, Barbados starting to find a tad more rhythm about their play though.

10:04pm: Q1 4 mins: NZ 4 Barbados 1

Barbados get their first points through Thomas, but already the gulf in class is obvious.

10:02pm: Q1, 2 mins: NZ 1 Barbados 0

Bailey Mes misses her first shot at goal, giving Barbados a chance to open the scoring. Rore does well to win the ball, working the ball inside the circle. Ekenasio has a shot, but misses, before Mes gets the first goal with her third attempt.

10:00pm: Q1, 1 min: NZ 0 Barbados 0

We're away, as Laura Langman gets the game started.

9:55pm

Time for the national anthems before we get started.

9:53pm

Here's the starting side for Barbados:

GK: Shonette Azore-Bruce, GD: Rhe-Ann Niles-Mapp, WD: Tonisha Rock-Yaw, C: Rieah Holder, WA: Damisha Croney, GA: Sheniqua Thomas, GS: Shonica Warton.

9:47pm

Starting lineup confirmed for the Ferns, Noeline Taurua has made some changes:

GK: Jane Watson, GD: Kasey Kopua, WA: Shannon Saunders, C: Laura Langman (c), WD: Katrina Rore: GA: Ameliaranne Ekenasio, GS: Bailey Mes.

PREVIEW

Having opened the tournament last night with a 64-45 win over Malawi, the Silver Ferns are back in action tonight, tackling the much lesser fancied Barbados.

Following last night's convincing win, all eyes will be on what side coach Noeline Taurua puts forward - will we see rotation or sticking with the tried and true.

The Ferns would look to build against Barbados, opposition they haven’t faced since the last World Cup in 2015.