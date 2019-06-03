LIVE: Central Pulse hold on to narrow lead over Northern Stars in Premiership final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this afternoon's ANZ Premiership final between the Central Pulse and Northern Stars at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

24 mins: PULSE 20 STARS 17

Tiana Metuarau has been replaced by Ameliaranne Ekenasio who returns back to Goal Attack for the Pulse.

21 mins: PULSE 18 STARS 14

MISS! Stars shooter Maia Wilson won't be happy with her attempt, after the ball ricochets off the rim of the hoop and the Pulse quickly fire the ball down the other end of the court.

19 mins: PULSE 16 STARS 12

Katrina Rore comes up with an excellent steal for the Pulse and her side extend their lead to four points. Tiana Metuarau has replaced Ameliaranne Ekenasio at Goal Attack for the Pulse after she only managed to convert juts 2/6 at goal

15 mins: PULSE 12 STARS 10

And we are back! Some poor shooting from both teams in the first quarter. With both sides shooting at 67 per cent each.

Quater 1 - 15 mins: PULSE 12 STARS 10

The Pulse attempt a lift in the shooting circle but that doesn't faze Stars shooter Maia Wilson as she sinks her long range shot. A great fightback from the Northern Stars who now trail by just two-points.

13 mins: PULSE 11 STARS 7

It is not looking good here for the visiting Stars as the home team start to build a comfortable lead. The Pulse now lead by four points.

8 mins: PULSE 7 STARS 4

Aliyah Dunn is on target with her shot at goal and the Pulse are out to a three-point lead.

5 mins: PULSE 5 STARS 4

The Pulse retake the lead after wobbly start, the Northern Stars have come to play!

PULSE 1 STARS 0

And we are underway! The Pulse start with the centre pass and they score first.

PRE-MATCH:

The Central Pulse have been the form team in this year's competition, dropping just two games in the season and winning 13 fixtures.

Pulse have made their third consecutive final but are yet to win a national title.

The Stars are major underdogs in this match-up, suffering big blowout losses to the Pulse in their last two games.

This afternoon's match will be the last Premiership game for Stars veterans Leana de Bruin and Temepara Bailey.

Pulse: Aliyah Dunn, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Whitney Souness, Claire Kersten, Karin Burger, Katrina Rore, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Tiana Metuarau, Maddy Gordon, Elle Temu.