Laura Langman takes out top honours at NZ Netball Awards

Laura Langman has been awarded the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award for a third time at last night's New Zealand Netball Awards.

The Silver Ferns captain, who led the Kiwi side to World Cup glory in Liverpool earlier this year, praised her fellow "fossils" in the team during her speech at the awards ceremony in Auckland last night.

"The Fossils" was the nickname given to veteran trio Maria Folau, Casey Kopua and Langman for the experience and maturity they brought to the Silver Ferns line-up.

Langman thanked the duo for everything they'd done, both on and off the court for the team and the game.

"Maria, I have played my whole career with you, it's an absolute privilege and honour. Thank you for what you have done for the black dress," Langman said in her speech to Folau, who has yet to announced whether she will continue to play for the Silver Ferns.

She also had kind words for Kopua, who she says came back into the Silver Ferns fold "at a time of need when we both really didn't know what were getting into".

The Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award is the highest individual accolade a New Zealand netballer can achieve, recognising the best Kiwi player across all elite competitions.

Langman was recognised both for her efforts at the World Cup and her impressive form in the Constellation Cup earlier this month. She had previously won it in 2015 and 2016.

Elsewhere, shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio was a big winner, too, earning the Silver Ferns player of the year and the People's Choice awards.

Auckland teenage sensation Grace Nweke was also recognised, crowned the top secondary schools player of 2019.